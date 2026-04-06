Patrick Roy’s Net Worth Is Turning Heads After That Shocking Islanders Exit His Conn Smythe wins and long career turned Patrick Roy into one of hockey’s highest-paid stars. By Darrell Marrow Published April 6 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/SNY

After a brief stint with the New York Islanders, Patrick Roy was fired on April 5. According to the NHL, New York replaced him with Peter DeBoer after a late-season slump. Patrick took over on Jan. 20, with his run lasting just over two years and spanning parts of three seasons.

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He finished with a 97-78-22 record. The move came after the Islanders lost four straight games and dropped seven of 10 while slipping out of playoff position. Now, folks are looking into Patrick’s life, career, and net worth. Many want to know how much he made during his NHL run.

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What is Patrick Roy’s net worth?

According to HockeyZonePlus, Patrick’s NHL career earnings reached about $64 million. His salary took off once he hit his prime. He earned under $300,000 in the late 1980s, then jumped to $668,460 in 1990 and passed the $1 million mark by 1991.

Patrick Roy NHL Coach Net worth: $64 million Patrick Roy is a former hockey player turned coach who built a Hall of Fame career and later transitioned into huge leadership roles. Birth name: Patrick Jacques Roy Birthplace: Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Spouse: Michèle Piuze (married: 1990) Children: Jonathan, Frederick, and Jana Roy

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His biggest leap came after joining the Colorado Avalanche, where he earned $4.45 million in 1996. By the end of his career, Patrick pulled in superstar money. He made $7.5 million in both 1999 and 2000, then peaked at $8.5 million in his final two seasons from 2001 to 2003.

And despite the latest firing, Patrick is still one of the sport’s biggest names. The Hall of Fame goalie played 19 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche. He won four Stanley Cups, three Vezina Trophies, and three Conn Smythe Trophies, the most in NHL history. He retired in 2003 with 551 wins and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

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Patrick’s life after playing stayed just as busy. He bought the Quebec Remparts in 1997, later served as coach and general manager, and won Memorial Cup titles there in 2006 and 2023, per the NHL. He also coached the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016 and won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in his first season behind that bench.

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Why was Patrick Roy fired from the Islanders?

Patrick did not lose his job because of one single incident. The New York Islanders made the call after a rough late-season collapse that put their playoff hopes in danger. Patrick had previously sparked a turnaround when he first took over in January 2024, helping push the team into the playoffs that year. But by April, that momentum faded.