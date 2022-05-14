The Stanley Cup is 34 Pounds of Silver and Hockey Glory

Thirteen teams currently remain in the 2022 NHL playoffs: the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings.

And soon, we’ll know which of those teams will claim the one and only Stanley Cup. It is the one and only Stanley Cup, right? No? Wait, how many Stanley Cups are there?