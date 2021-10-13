Captain Jim Brass Is Back for 'CSI: Vegas' but Fans Have Questions for Paul Guilfoyle

Paul's Captain Jim Brass is only a guest star on CSI: Vegas and will appear in two episodes. There is a possibility Jim could return later on, but fans will have to wait and see how the death threats against his character turn out first! Regardless, fans should be excited to see other familiar faces from the CSI franchise star in the main cast of this spinoff, like Jorja Fox as Sarah Sidle, and William Petersen as Gil Grissom

Sadly, TV Line reports that CSI: Vegas will be short-lived, with just ten episodes. The first five episodes of the show will air from Oct. 6, 2021 through early November. It is unclear if the episodes will then be split in half to increase anticipation for the rest of the season, but fans will keep their fingers crossed for more episodes regardless! CSI: Vegas's plot picks up six years after CSI's 2015 finale.

Some curious fans might be wondering if Catherine (Marg Helgenberger) will make an appearance on this spinoff, like many of her colleagues. Right now, there has been no indication that Marg will reprise her role, but fans might have to wait and see.

CSI: Vegas airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.