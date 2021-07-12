Paul Orndorff, Better Known as "Mr. Wonderful," Passed Away at 71 Years Old

Arguably one of the most famous WWE wrestlers of all time, Paul Orndorff , known worldwide for his WWE career, breakout role in the first WrestleMania, and a variety of other admirable accomplishments, passed away on July 12, 2021. His death was announced by his son, Travis Orndorff, on social media.

Fans are reeling from the news that one of the sport's greatest names is now gone, and as details emerge, a clearer picture can be painted of exactly what went down and how people are reacting to the news. So, what was Paul Orndorff's cause of death, and what other related details are available right now? Here's what we know so far.

What was Paul Orndorff's cause of death? His son revealed the news on Instagram.

In the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post from June, Travis mentioned that his father suffered from dementia as a result of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, per Wresting News. This, according to the NHS is "a progressive brain condition that's thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head and repeated episodes of concussion." Travis posted the saddening news that his father passed away to Instagram on the afternoon of July 12, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr.," Travis' touching caption reads. "He is better known as 'Mr.#1derful' Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart."

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement