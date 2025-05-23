What Was Paul Reubens’s Net Worth? Find out How Much the Late Actor Was Worth Paul Reubens initially began his career as a working actor and improv comedian in the 1970s hoping for his big break. By Danielle Jennings Published May 23 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout his life and career, Paul Reubens, better known to millions around the world as iconic children’s show host Pee-Wee Herman, entertained fans with the joy he brought courtesy of his unforgettable character — but did that translate to financial success as well? Find out all about his net worth at the time of his untimely death.

Paul initially began his career as a working actor and improv comedian in the 1970s, hoping for his big break, however, it was a failed audition for the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live that ultimately led to the creation of Pee-Wee Herman.

What was Paul Reubens’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $5 million at the time of his death in 2023 at the age of 70. The bulk of his wealth came from his years hosting Pee-Wee’s Playhouse and his film, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. After his show ended, Paul went on to appear in a host of other films that added to his bank account, including Batman Returns, Mystery Men, and his surprising turn in 2001’s Blow starring Johnny Depp.

How did Paul die?

On July 30, 2023, Paul passed away due to complications from cancer as he was suffering from two different kinds of the disease: acute myelogenous leukemia and metastatic lung cancer, according to PEOPLE.

His official cause of death was listed as acute hypoxic respiratory failure, which is described as being “when your lungs cannot release enough oxygen into your blood,” per WebMD.

He never publicly shared his cancer diagnosis and issued an apology to his fans after his death for not letting them know, per PEOPLE. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” his posthumous letter read. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” Paul’s letter continued.

What did Paul reveal in the documentary about him?

There were multiple revelations shared by Paul in HBO Max’s Pee-Wee as Himself, which dropped on the streaming service on May 23, the largest centering on his long-rumored sexuality. He officially came out as gay in the documentary that was filmed just before his death. He explained that once he created the childlike character of Pee-Wee Herman, he decided not to publicly share his sexuality.

“I was out of the closet, and then, I went back in the closet. I wasn’t pursuing the Paul Reubens career; I was pursuing the Pee-wee Herman career," he said in the documentary.