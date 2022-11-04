'80s Comedian Pee-Wee Herman Will Be Portrayed in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

With biopics becoming frequent in the entertainment space, it’s no surprise that musical biopics have seen their share of success — from RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin to What’s Love Got To Do With It with the great Angela Bassett portraying Tina Turner.

Now, Roku is stepping into the musical biopic scene with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al. While the film documents Weird Al’s time in the spotlight making parodies of hit songs, it also shines a light on other icons during the time — in particular, Pee-Wee Herman.