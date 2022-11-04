'80s Comedian Pee-Wee Herman Will Be Portrayed in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
With biopics becoming frequent in the entertainment space, it’s no surprise that musical biopics have seen their share of success — from RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin to What’s Love Got To Do With It with the great Angela Bassett portraying Tina Turner.
Now, Roku is stepping into the musical biopic scene with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al. While the film documents Weird Al’s time in the spotlight making parodies of hit songs, it also shines a light on other icons during the time — in particular, Pee-Wee Herman.
That said, fans are now wondering how Pee-Wee will be portrayed in the film and which actor will be taking on the role of Pee-Wee Herman in the musical film? Here’s everything that we know.
Pee-Wee Herman will be portrayed by Jorma Taccone in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
Writer, producer, and actor Jorma Taccone will be taking on the role of Pee-Wee Herman. You may remember Jorma from appearing in An American Pickle, Bless The Harts, and more.
Folks that are familiar with Pee-Wee know that the character was created by actor Paul Reubens. With Pee-Wee being at his height in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, the character was known for being a super-hyper man with child-like qualities with hopes of being a comedian.
Interestingly, Pee-Wee’s appearance was somewhat of a joke within itself since he rocked slicked short hair, a red bow tie and a plaid suit that was too small for his frame, per IMDb.
Still, Pee-Wee was able to have a great run with several projects that included a self-titled stage show, adventure comedy films, morning children’s programs, and more. However, Paul seemingly decided to retire the character Pee-Wee after getting arrested in 1991 for indecent exposure, per the NY Daily News.
Given that Pee-wee was known for his funny personality and awkwardness, it makes sense that Jorma scored the role. Aside from working behind the scenes in film and TV, Jorma also works as a comedian, which makes him a great pick to portray Pee-Wee. And per NJ, it appears that Pee-wee will be featured in a party scene.
When will ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ be released?
Folks that are interested in diving into the musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story are in luck.For starters, the film will be available to stream for free starting November 4, 2022, via the Roku Channel, per Digital Trends.
Since the film is a Roku exclusive, fans who do not have access to Roku will be unable to stream the film.