Daniel Radcliffe and 'Weird Al' Speak Out on How Their Collaboration Began

Since getting cast and filming, it’s clear from the promo that Daniel and Weird Al had a great time working on the film together. “Eric Appel and I both ‘met’ Daniel for the first time on a Zoom call,” Al explained to his Reddit fans.

“We had just sent him the script, and we kinda thought we’d need to twist his arm a little bit, but we were surprised to find out that he was immediately on board with the project. He loved the script, and totally 'got' what we were going for. It was a great meeting — after it was over, Eric and I excitedly texted each other: ‘Did that really just happen?’”