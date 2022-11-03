"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades

Fans worldwide know Weird Al for his music, but the story of his loving relationship with his wife, Suzanne Yankovic, is worth knowing as well.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014, Suzanne explained that she was initially skeptical of Weird Al when Bill Mumy introduced them. "Then I thought, 'That’s kind of shallow of me to just be looking at a persona. People are often so different than how they appear,'" she said.

And Suzanne's reevaluation was correct, as she told the publication, "We clicked immediately."