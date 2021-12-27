Following the news of her death, many fans are naturally wondering how indigenous actor and comedian Candy Palmater died. The news of her death was first confirmed by her partner to CBC news in Canada, saying that she had died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 53. Candy was best known for The Candy Show, which aired on Canadian broadcast network APTN for five seasons.What was Candy Palmater's cause of death?Following the news of her death, a cause was not readily apparent. Online chatter suggested that Candy had been sick for a number of weeks, and her Instagram confirms that she had recently spent time in the hospital. Online rumors also suggested she had EGPA, a rare disease which causes inflammation in blood vessels. Those reports have not been officially confirmed, but they suggest that Candy's death was the result of a chronic illness.Candy has been remembered as a trailblazer.Since her death was first reported, tributes have come pouring in for Candy, who is being remembered as a feminist trailblazer who was unafraid of opening up about the most difficult experiences in her life. "Her smile could light up a room and no matter what kind of day I might have been having, as soon as I got to see my Candy, it was just instantly better," said hairstylist Connor Lange, who was friends with Candy for years."I have to say that I fell in love with Candy as I saw her. She was so good, sharing her story. She was funny, bright. She looked good on camera," APTN CEO Monika Ille said. "She had this drive. She had this passion. She had this larger-than-life personality and she wanted to make sure that people's voices were heard, especially Indigenous people.""When I think of Candy, she was … larger than life, eternally sunny, endless kindness, and always led with joy," co-host of The Social Melissa Grelo said in an interview with CTV News.\n\n"Candy was a natural storyteller and would so flawlessly and easily share some of the most challenging things she's ever experienced in life, and yet, be able to always see on the other side of things -- the lessons that were learned and how it made her a stronger person."