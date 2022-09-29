Weird Al and Coolio Settled Their Beef Long Before the Rapper's Death

Although Coolio got pretty worked up about the parody at the time, he later explained that he knew he had overreacted.

"Let me say this: I apologized to Weird Al a long time ago and I was wrong," Coolio said in a 2014 interview with Vice. "Y’all remember that, everybody out there who reads this s--t. Real men and real people should be able to admit when they’re wrong and I was wrong, bro."