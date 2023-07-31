Home > Entertainment Paul Reubens Passed Away at 70 — Is the 'Pee-wee Herman' Star Survived by Any Family? Was Paul Reubens married? The 'Pee-wee Herman' star unexpectedly passed away at 70 years old after a private years-long battle with cancer. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 31 2023, Published 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In a shocking and tragic announcement, it was reported that actor and comedian Paul Reubens passed away on July 30, 2023, at the age of 70. He had reportedly been privately battling cancer for the past six years, according to a personal statement he wrote that was posted to Instagram posthumously. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters," Paul wrote. "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Paul was best known for his role as Pee-wee Herman, a fictional and comedic public figure who gained popularity in the early 1980s on HBO. The character would go on to star in several TV specials and movies, becoming a household name throughout the decade. Though Paul's public image has run the gamut in the years since due to several counts of sex-related criminal activity, he was often able to return to his audience's good graces. Was he married at the time of his passing?

Source: Getty Images

Was Paul Reubens married? Here's what we know about the late comedian.

Paul Reubens was never actually officially married in the eyes of the law. However, his dating history is certainly unique. In 1988, it was heavily rumored that he was dating Italian actress Valeria Golino after the two of them appeared on the red carpet at that year's Academy Awards ceremony. The following year, Paul even exchanged vows in a "mock wedding."

According to an archived article from Vanity Fair, Paul "exchanged vows" in an "impromptu mock wedding ceremony" between him and Chandi Heffner, the adopted daughter of the tobacco empire heiress Doris Duke. At the time, Paul told the magazine, "I still have the temporary marriage license signed by Imelda Marcos," referring tp the First Lady of the Philippines at the time.

It's not often that you hear about a celebrity having gotten "fake married" before, but Paul Reubens was always known for leading an eccentric (often controversial) life.

Did Paul reubens have any kids? He reached out to many as Pee-wee Herman.

While his relationship history is rather checkered, he did not reportedly father any children. Paul passed away with little family surviving him. However, he leaves behind a legacy of comedy and redemption.

His role as Pee-wee Herman propelled him to cult popularity among adults and children alike. His character appeared in several movies and even starred in Pee-wee's Playhouse, a Saturday morning children's series on CBS. He made several public appearances as Pee-wee before doing interviews as himself, and the character would appear in projects as recently as 2016. When not appearing as Pee-wee, he appeared in several other popular projects like What We Do in the Shadows and Bob's Burgers.