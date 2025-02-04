Paula Hurd Shares Two Daughters With Her Late Husband, Former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Paula Hurd shares two children with her late husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 4 2025, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Aside from being a successful businesswoman and portfolio manager, Paula Hurd is also a devoted mother. The proud graduate of the University of Texas at Austin has two children with her late husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Despite her busy professional life, Paula Hurd has always made her family a top priority in her life. Here's everything you need to know about Paula's children!

Paula Hurd has two children, Kathryn and Kelly.

Three years after divorcing his first wife, Mark Hurd married Paula Hurd (née Kalupa) in 1990. Not long after, the couple welcomed two daughters, Kelly and Kathryn, who quickly became the center of their world.

Kathryn Hurd, the couple's youngest daughter, has gone on to achieve notable success as an award-winning investigative journalist based in San Francisco. According to Kathryn's LinkedIn profile, she earned her master's degree in investigative reporting from UC Berkeley's prestigious Graduate School of Journalism in 2021, building on her bachelor's degree in politics and international affairs from Wake Forest University.

Working with @ACInvestigates was a firsthand education into investigative reporting. Thank you to the team at @frontlinepbs for my first documentary feature, and my committed teammates at @UCBerkeleyIRP that prepared me for this moment. “American Insurrection” streaming now. pic.twitter.com/TxYsq126x6 — Kathryn Hurd (@KathrynHurd) April 14, 2021

Kathryn's stellar reporting has been featured in various respected outlets, like ProPublica, Buzzfeed, The Los Angeles Times, and PBS Frontline. According to her website, one of Kathryn's standout achievements came in 2021 when she won a George Polk Award for her work on the PBS documentary American Insurrection. The seven-part series, which culminated in the January 6 Capitol riot, investigated the alt-right and the rise of domestic terrorism in America.

In a 2021 interview with Poynter about American Insurrection, Kathryn explained the emotional weight of her reporting, saying, "I didn't understand the emotional toll that this work can take until I was actually in it." At the time of writing, Kathryn Hurd is a reporter at UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program, where she focuses on systemic issues surrounding child welfare.

Paula Hurd's eldest daughter, Kelly, married into a politically connected family.

As for Paula Hurd's eldest daughter Kelly, she followed in her late father Mark's footsteps by attending Baylor University. She graduated from the Hankamer School of Business in 2014. After completing her studies, Kelly gained experience at a few companies before finding her current role as a marketing manager for Visa.

On Sept. 1, 2018, Kelly married Tommy Umberg, who comes from a politically prominent family. Tommy's father, Tom Umberg, is a Democratic California State Senator and retired Army Colonel, while his mother, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, has had a distinguished military career.

For those unaware, Tom Umberg was the chairman of former president Bill Clinton's reelection campaign in California in 1996 and later served as the deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy from 1997 to 2000. On the other hand, Robin Umberg served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm and was appointed by former president Clinton to the board of the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2000. She retired from active service in 2010.