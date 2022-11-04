'CSI: Vegas' Fans Are Concerned About Paula Newsome's Health
Many fans of Paula Newsome recognize the actress from her plethora of roles over the years, including Women’s Murder Club, Guess Who, NCIS, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Things We Lost in the Fire. However, one of her most notable current roles is the one she holds on CSI: Vegas.
Paula's impressive career speaks for itself, and she brings so much to the table in her respective roles. However, fans of Paula have recently been concerned about her health. What's going on with the actress?
Here’s an update on Paula Newsome‘s health.
The reason Paula's fans believe she's struggling with a health condition is that they’ve noticed her walking with a limp outside of her onscreen roles.
According to 44 Bars, although Paula walks with a slight limp at red carpet appearances and other major events, viewers won’t be able to notice it in any episodes of CSI: Vegas. Due to the way the show is filmed, Paula's stride isn’t ever honed in on for people to pay attention to.
One user on Twitter wrote, “Some folks are saying I'm crazy or seeing something not there, but CSI: Vegas star Paula Newsome walks with a limp. I just wondered why and have been told, well, the above. I'm not crazy. It looks like difficulty with her left hip, but that's just an arthritic old woman talking.”
Someone responded by saying, “I see it too — one of her legs is stiff-legged when she walks. It actually looks rather painful.”
According to Mixed Article, Paula has never had knee surgery nor does she rely on the use of a prosthetic leg. She and her team haven’t released any public statements about her health.
Here’s what else Paula Newsome’s fans should know about the actress.
Although Paula hasn't opened up about any physical ailments or illnesses, she has been incredibly open about the fulfilling and exciting life she lives as an actress. While speaking with Arise Entertainment 360, she talked about the fact that she knows how to speak several languages in addition to English.
Words in Vietnamese, Italian, Korean, and French comfortably flow out of Paula‘s mouth when she’s traveling the globe.
According to her IMDb page, she currently has over 60 credits under her belt. Since she’s been an actress in the industry for more than three decades, it makes sense that she’s been able to land so many roles on such a consistent basis.
Since Paula hasn’t publicly spoken up about her health, it’s safe to assume that she is doing just fine, which means fans can continue looking out for her in episodes of CSI: Vegas.