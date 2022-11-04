'CSI: Vegas' Fans Are Concerned About Paula Newsome's Health

The reason Paula's fans believe she's struggling with a health condition is that they’ve noticed her walking with a limp outside of her onscreen roles.

According to 44 Bars, although Paula walks with a slight limp at red carpet appearances and other major events, viewers won’t be able to notice it in any episodes of CSI: Vegas. Due to the way the show is filmed, Paula's stride isn’t ever honed in on for people to pay attention to.