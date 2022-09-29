This Crime Scene Analyst Takes Center Stage in the 'CSI: Las Vegas' Reboot

Penny made her CSI: Vegas debut as a recurring character in Season 1, Episode 2 — “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Since then, Paula Newsome’s Maxine Toby has taken the bright-eyed crime scene investigator under her wing. And now that the series has returned to the small screen for Season 2, so has Penny.

But who plays Penny on CSI: Las Vegas? Read on to learn more!