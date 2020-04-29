Pauline Potter Has Lost a Staggering Amount of Weight Since 'My 600-lb Life'By Leila Kozma
Updated
Pauline Potter joined the cast of My 600-lb Life in 2015, just a few years after she was announced as the World's Heaviest Woman by the Guinness World Records.
As the episode titled "Pauline's Story" revealed, the Sacramento-native struggled with compulsive eating from a young age. By the time she turned 51, she weighed 678 pounds — and was in desperate need of medical intervention. We investigate: Did Pauline lose the weight? Where is she now?
Where is Pauline, the star of 'My 600-lb Life,' now?
Pauline moved from Sacramento, Calif. to Houston, Tex. just so she could set up a few meetings with leading bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now).
However, their relationship went downhill soon after the first meeting. Dr. Now performed bariatric surgery, and he also set up a dietary plan allowing Pauline to lose weight gradually. She found the program too demanding, ditched the compulsory exercise, and resumed her old eating habits.
Dr. Now decided to move Pauline to the hospital once she started gaining even more weight. Pauline protested even louder, claiming that she knew what her body needed better than any medical professional. She had to leave the program.
"Pauline’s self-destructive behavior continues to be a problem," he said. "She has no intention to change right now," Dr. Now remarked at the time. However, the treatment did result in some changes. By the end of the year, Pauline weighed 529 pounds, The Cinemaholic reveals.
Unfortunately, the success didn't last long, as Pauline sought comfort elsewhere. She developed a painkiller addiction, which resulted in further complications.
In 2016, Pauline was rushed to the hospital with sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition triggered by a burst ulcer, as per International Business Times.
"That fat girl in me is still there [...] The doctor fixed our stomachs, but he didn’t fix our minds. I have to keep fighting," she explained in a 2017 episode of My 600lb Life: Where Are They Now.
The harrowing experience propelled Pauline to pay even more attention to her dietary plan — and her weight was finally ticking down again.
She hasn't looked back since. According to The Cinemaholic, Pauline has made significant progress in the past few years. In 2019, she had to undergo skin removal surgery — a procedure necessary for those who have lost a significant amount of weight.
Pauline lost an astounding 300 pounds in total.
Pauline has lost 300 pounds so far — which makes her one of the most successful people to ever appear on My 600-lb Life.
It's uncertain where she currently lives. According to The Cinemaholic, she stayed in Houston, Tex., in proximity to Dr. Now's practice. According to The Daily Mail, Pauline moved back to her hometown of Sacramento a while ago. There's one thing every source agrees on: Pauline's achievements are truly extraordinary.
Catch new episodes of My 600-lb Life every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.