'Hollywood' Was a Success on Netflix, but People Want to Know More About 'Peg'

Because Hollywood concludes with a happy ending and no real loose ends to tie up, it’s hard to imagine a need for a second season. That still hasn't stopped viewers from wondering if and when there will be a Season 2 of Hollywood , especially since the words "The Beginning" flashed on the screen instead of "The End."

But, Ryan explained to The Hollywood Reporter, that was just because "it's the beginning for so many things." Hollywood was always meant to be a limited series and at least this way, everyone who deserves a happy ending in the show gets one. Even Peg, in a small way.

Hollywood is now streaming on Netflix.