The popular AR game Pokémon Go has been the jumping point for many more mobile games like it, including Pikmin Bloom. But Niantic is far from done with making new AR mobile games for players to enjoy.

On April 13, the developer revealed its next AR mobile game, Peridot — a game of its own design to bring an entirely original experience to players. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming game, including its release date and what platforms it'll be available on.