We Hope Pete Hegseth Does "Get Ready With Me" Videos From His Makeup Room at the Pentagon Pete Hegseth needs to get pretty in the Pentagon. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 24 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Unsplash

According to the Smithsonian Institution, history is filled with examples of men and women bucking gender norms. For example, in 18th-century America, wealthy guys and gals wore makeup, which was casually referred to as paint. This included anything from a pop of color on the lips, a touch of rouge on the cheeks, a splash of dye on the eyes, and even the occasional manicure. Men wearing makeup stretches as far back as 4,000 BCE when Egyptian men and women used kohl to paint their eyes black.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the fun ended around the mid-1800s when Britain's Queen Victoria decided cosmetics were "vulgar," per Byrdie. Even though America had dumped England 100 years prior, they still followed suit. When makeup finally made its triumphant return in the 1920s, it was framed as a ladies-only interest. A century later, makeup is back in vogue for all, and that includes Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who had a whole room installed in the Pentagon just for his face. Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's makeup room in the Pentagon is probably pretty secure.

Before we get into Pete's bronzer boudoir, we want to say that we support whatever he wants to do to his face, even if that means having one sideburn. That being said, it makes sense that Pete would be aware of how shiny his face may or may not be because he has a background in television. As a reminder, Pete's last job was a weekend anchor on Fox News, and you know those girlies love their matte looks. Don't try to separate a conservative from their eyebrow pencil.

Apart from President Donald Trump, most of the Fox News fellas tend to take it easy on the foundation. Still, that doesn't mean Pete shouldn't be camera-ready at all times. You never know when you're gonna have to deny your involvement in yet another Signal group chat. Because Pete's office is literally in the Pentagon, it stands to reason that most of his makeup applications will happen there.

Article continues below advertisement

Two unnamed sources spoke with CBS News about modifications made to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room. Evidently, it was given a makeover of its own, which reportedly cost several thousand dollars. What does Pete have in there, all of Chanel's beauty line? Actually, he took out the existing table and chairs, and added a "new chair and large mirror with makeup lighting," per another source.

It's not that Pete Hegseth wears makeup, it's that we have a secretary of defense who does so much TV he needs a full setup for it in the Pentagon. @Timodc and @samstein discuss that and more: pic.twitter.com/YkuRt4bbpd — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth denies installing a makeup room in the Pentagon.

In response to the allegations lodged against him, Pete took to X in order to clear things up. "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup' — but whatever," he wrote while sharing the CBS News story. Pete then joked that he "should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead," as the "leftist 'news' media would have loved that."