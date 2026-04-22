Pete Hegseth's New Vaccine Rule For Military Makes Flu Shots Optiona So...lets hope none of them get deployed to a tropical, equatorial island like...Cuba? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 22 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's new rule is already flagged online.

In a move to ‘re-store’ medical autonomy to the United States military, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the United States military is going to require mandatory flu shots for its servicemen, The Washington Post reports. Donald Trump’s administration has made a lot of questionable choices regarding healthcare, such as appointing RFK Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump had also championed ‘medical autonomy’ during the Coronavirus Pandemic, when he was serving as the President of the United States.

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Source: MEGA Hegseth's new mandate gives soldiers 'medical autonomy'.

Hegseth called the current mandate for the flu shot irrational and said that, effective immediately, active duty and reserve troops have the option to opt out of the shot should they please. There are service members who can choose to get the vaccine, but it is no longer mandatory for them to continue service in the country.

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Hegseth Said That Troops Will No Longer Be Forced To Take The Vaccine.

In a video that the Secretary of Defence posted to the internet, Pete Hegseth detailed the nature of the change. He said, ‘The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational. Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it — you should. But we will not force you.”

Yeah that should strengthen them. Groups of dudes huddled together, in ships and barracks, completely unvaccinated.



Your enemies won't have to lift a finger. pic.twitter.com/N1ufzFsB4J — Datguy (@TW1TTERJAIL) April 21, 2026 Source: @TW1TTERJAIL The move is already facing ridicule online.

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Similar exemptions were sought during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw about 8000 troops removed from duty for refusing to take the vaccine. Many service members also sought exemption from being vaccinated on religious and medical grounds. There is no update on how this will affect troops that are going to be deployed in regions with elevated health risks.

Polls Have Seen The American Public Lose Faith In Vaccines

A Politico poll suggests that more and more Americans are skeptical about vaccines, a movement that has been pushed forward by the likes of Donald Trump and his Health and Human Services secretary, RFK Jr. RFK Jr. is also in the process of overhauling the national vaccination policies of the country, which include some crucial vaccination mandates for children.

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Source: MEGA Several key claims made by RFK Jrt. have been flagged by medical professionals.