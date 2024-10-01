Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Pete Rose Was Enaged to Playboy Model Kiana Kim Prior to His Death — Details on Their Relationship "A lot of people bring up the difference between Pete’s age and mine. When we’re together, all we do is laugh." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2024, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: TLC

All-time hits leader and baseball legend Pete Rose died on Sept. 30, 2024, at age 83, leaving behind multiple ex-wives and a fiancée. While many are focused on the circumstances surrounding his death, others are curious about his personal life, particularly his fiancée, Kiana Kim, who is nearly 40 years his junior, and a former Playboy model.

Pete was married to Karolyn Englehardt from 1964 to 1980, during which time they welcomed two children. He later married Carol J. Woliung, from 1984 to 2011, and they also had two kids together. Carol is notable for being a former Playboy model and for having cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles. After his second marriage, Pete began a relationship with Kiana Kim, and they got engaged. Here’s a look back at Pete and Kiana’s relationship timeline, including details about their reality TV show.

How long were Pete Rose and Kiana Kim together? Their relationship timeline explored.

Source: TLC

Pete and Kiana entered into an open relationship in 2009, as reported by The Sun, which indicates they were together while he was still legally married to Carol. Pete became engaged to Kiana sometime afterward, likely in 2011 or 2012, as they presented themselves as an engaged couple on Pete’s reality TV series, Pete Rose Hits & Mrs., which premiered on Jan. 12, 2013. At the time of his death, Kim and Pete seemed to still be together.

Pete Rose’s fiancée, Kiana Kim, made her 'Playboy' modeling debut in 2010.

Kiana, who stands at 5 feet 4 inches, was born in Korea and made her modeling debut in the 2010 issue of Playboy’s Sexy 100, according to Playboy's official website.

In an interview with the magazine following the release, Kiana, then 29, was asked about her relationship with Pete, who was 68. "A lot of people bring up the difference between Pete’s age and mine. But when I am with him, he acts like he’s my age or younger. When we’re together, all we do is laugh and have fun!" Kiana responded.

Source: TLC

She was also what she believed made her sexy. She replied, “I think what makes me sexy is my brain. When a woman is intelligent and can express her beauty through her personality as well as her looks, she’s really the whole package — beauty and brains."

The conversation then turned to Pete’s gambling controversy and her opinion on it. 'It’s a joke! He was suspended in 1989 — that’s 21 years ago! It’s time to move on," she remarked."

Pete and Kim starred in one season of their reality TV show, 'Pete Rose Hits & Mrs.'

Pete and Kiana's reality TV series, which aired on TLC, gave fans a unique look into their lives as an engaged couple. Although the show was short-lived, it showcased not only their relationship but also included Kiana's two children, Cassie and Ashton. The first and only season consisted of six episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 16, 2013.