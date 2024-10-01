Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Pete Rose Was a Father of Five Children and Was Engaged When He Died at 83 Years Old The MLB legend died on Sept. 30 at age 83. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose died on Sept. 30, 2024. The former Cincinnati Reds star was found unresponsive in his Las Vegas, Nev. home when he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete's second wife, and the mother of two of his four children, Karolyn Rose, was the one who confirmed his death. Here's the rundown on the athlete's family.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who were Pete Rose's kids?

During his life, Pete was married twice and had children from both marriages. He and his first wife, Karolyn, welcomed their children, Fawn and Pete Jr., before they divorced in 1980. The couple reportedly divorced due to the Big Red Machine player's infidelity. After his first divorce, Pete married Carol Woliung Rose in 1984. During their marriage, they had two more children, Tyler Rose and Cara Rose.

His son, Pete Jr., followed in his footsteps, became a pro baseball player, and took on his dad's legacy in 1997 with a brief stint with the Cincinnati Reds. His grandson, Pete Jr.'s son, Pete III, is also pursuing a baseball career. Pete's daughter Cara also sought the entertainment industry and is an actor who goes by Chea Courtney professionally. While the athlete didn't say much about his children or family, his personal life was reportedly tumultuous.

Article continues below advertisement

According to journalist Keith O'Brien's book, Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball, Pete had a child born out of wedlock with a woman named Terry Rubio. The child, Morgan Rubio, was born before he married his second wife, though there's not much information about his relationship with his daughter. His book included interviews with both Terry and Carol.