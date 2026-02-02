Peter Attia Apologizes for “Tasteless” Comments He Made in Released Epstein Files The physician's relationship with the late sex offender was revealed in January 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Feb. 2 2026, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Canadian-American physician Peter Attia grew his following from his work in longevity medicine and gained a reputation for promoting long and healthy living. He even wrote a book on the concept in his 2022 book, Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity.

On Jan. 27, 2026, Peter was hired by CBS News editor-in-chief Barri Weiss to be a contributor. Several days after his debut, he was included in several emails following the January 2026 release of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s files. Here’s what to know.

Peter Attia allegedly made crude comments to Jeffrey Epstein in released emails.

On Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, 3 million pages of Epstein files were released to the public by the U.S. Department of Justice. The batch included more than 1,700 mentions of Peter and highlighted a friendly relationship between him and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

According to Variety, the emails included Peter confirming their relationship by telling Epstein’s former assistant, Lesley Groff, “I go into JE withdrawal when I don’t see him,” after the disgraced financier faced sex trafficking and prostitution charges in 2016. The correspondence between them also shows Peter allegedly joking that female genitalia is "indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though."

Another section of the files suggest the doctor made an appointment with an unknown associate on July 13, 2017 and may have met with Epstein around the same time. The date is around the same time of an incident Peter discussed in his memoir, Outlive. In the memoir, he shared how he regretted not being by his wife and son's side after the month-old baby suddenly stopped breathing.

Looks like David Protein took Peter Attia off their website. pic.twitter.com/eCFNXBSk3A — Meat Head (@markeatsmeat) February 1, 2026

Peter Attia addressed his name being involved in the Epstein files.

Amid the controversy surrounding his relationship with Epstein and his involvement with the files, Peter took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for his crass comments. “I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me. I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it,” he wrote.

Later in his statement, Peter denied his correspondence with Epstein had anything to do with the “sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone” and said he was “not involved in any criminal activity.” “I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties,” he added. Peter also addressed an email where he told Epstein his life was “so outrageous” and yet he “couldn’t tell a soul” what he was up to.

The following email is what I sent my team last night. I sent a similar version to my patients, also.



***



You’ve put your trust, your credibility, and your hard work into what we have built together, and I take that responsibility seriously. You deserve a complete and honest… — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) February 2, 2026

“One line in that exchange, about his life being outrageous and me not being able to tell anyone, is being interpreted as awareness of wrongdoing,” he said. “That is not how I meant it at all. What I was referring to, poorly and flippantly, was the discretion commanded by those social and professional circles — the idea that you don’t talk about who you meet, the dinners you attend and the power and influence of the people in those settings.”