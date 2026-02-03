Wellness Influencer Peter Attia Mentioned in Epstein Files — Here's His Net Worth Even Attia called his own words that appear in the files "indefensible." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 3 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity doctors are a controversial topic. Celebrity doctors can be doctors who cater to celebrities, doctors who have a celebrity following, such as wholesome figures like Dr. Mikhail "Mike" Varshavski, or some combination of both. Dr. Peter Attia is a bit of both, and he has been making headlines for thousands of mentions in the Epstein files.

They aren't all cut and try, but the mentions by volume are enough to raise eyebrows and questions around Attia's involvement with Epstein's crimes. But whatever his association with the late convicted trafficker and predator Jeffrey Epstein, Attia has had a successful career through the years. Here's what we know about the kind of net worth that has garnered him.

Here's what we know about Peter Attia's net worth.

Attia is perhaps best known for his occasional hot takes on subjects such as the use of Metformin, Alzheimer's, and his claim to be a longevity expert, focusing on expanding the human life beyond its current length.

Peter Attia CBS contributor, Wellness influencer, "Longevity science" doctor Net worth: $10 million Peter Attia is a celebrity doctor and well-known wellness influencer who occasionally contributes to CBS News. Birthdate: March 19, 1973 Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Marriages: 1 (Jill Attia) Children: 3

He hosts a podcast called The Drive, where he tackles health issues he purports to be an expert in, despite critics pointing out that he doesn't have specialty training in many of the topics he discusses, and he often ignores the input of those who do specialize in those areas.

Between working with celebrities and his work as a wellness influencer, some sites suggest that his net worth is around $10 million to $15 million (via Biography Wallah). Some sites suggest it may be as high as $30 million to $45 million (via Purposed), but there appears to be no clear-cut answer.

Why is Peter Attia in the Epstein files?

Attia is referenced over 1,700 times in the Epstein files. Including one exchange in an email where he wrote, “p---y is, indeed, low carb.” Other emails made references to Epstein's lifestyle and not being able to talk about it, which has raised serious eyebrows.

In a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter), Attia addressed concerns by saying, “I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me. I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it."

He denied being on Epstein's plane or having knowledge of his crimes. He also said that his comments about Epstein's life were due to his amazement at the opulence of Epstein and his cohorts' lives.

The following email is what I sent my team last night. I sent a similar version to my patients, also.



***



You’ve put your trust, your credibility, and your hard work into what we have built together, and I take that responsibility seriously. You deserve a complete and honest… — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) February 2, 2026 Source: X / @PeterAttiaMD

Attia wrote, "One line in that exchange, about his life being outrageous and me not being able to tell anyone, is being interpreted as awareness of wrongdoing. That is not how I meant it at all. What I was referring to, poorly and flippantly, was the discretion commanded by those social and professional circles."

He added, "The idea that you don’t talk about who you meet, the dinners you attend, and the power and influence of the people in those settings.” Attia claims that Epstein represented his crimes as being related to prostitution, adding, “I was incredibly naïve to believe him. I mistook his social acceptance in the eyes of the credible people I saw him with for acceptability, and that was a serious error in my judgment. To be clear, I never witnessed illegal behavior and never saw anyone who appeared underage in his presence.”

@drmichaelsays 1700 mentions in the Epstein Files: my questions for Dr Peter Attia ➡️ The newest DOJ release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act is out, and celebrity longevity expert Peter Attia is all over it, with 1,700 mentions and a bizarre email about a ‘fresh shipment’. I’ve always said this guy carries himself like he’s above the law- a concierge doctor for the elite who thinks he knows cardiology and endocrinology better than the actual specialists. But the files don’t lie. There are two critical questions that Dr. Attia needs to answer immediately. Watch until the end to see why this ‘Medicine 3.0’ guru is losing his credibility fast. It’s time to stop following the grifters. #PeterAttia #EpsteinFiles #medicalethics #longevity #breakingnews ♬ original sound - Geandrámaíocht Source: TikTok / @drmichaelsays

But given the sheer volume of mentions in the files and how closely he is tied to many people in the Epstein files, people aren't entirely sure how they feel about his explanation.