Wondering If Jeffrey Epstein Had Siblings? Here's What We Know Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial in New York. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 2 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks want to know more about late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's siblings following the release of more documents from the Epstein files by the Department of Justice. Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial in New York City for sex-trafficking young girls. He was found inside his jail cell, dead from an apparent suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

According to CBS News, the Department of Justice released thousands of documents from the Epstein files, including photos, videos, court records, FBI and DOJ documents, emails, and news clippings. Epstein's sibling claims the names of Republicans are being deleted from the files, per People. So, who are Epstein's siblings?

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Jeffrey Epstein's siblings? Meet Mark Epstein.

Epstein has one sibling, a brother, Mark Epstein. After the billionaire was found dead inside his jail cell, Mark had his remains put inside the family crypt following his cremation, according to The Palm Beach Post. Mark had Epstein's ashes interred inside an unmarked crypt next to their parents in Palm Beach, Fla., seemingly to avoid the public knowing where the accused pedophile's final resting place is.

A Reddit user who went by the crypt claims they saw Epstein's place in the mausoleum recently. "He’s lying in an unmarked mausoleum next to his parents, Seymour and Paula," they wrote. "After he was interred, his parents' slab was removed and replaced with a blank one for a while. I stopped by this week and noticed it was back, but it's still unmarked. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla."

Article continues below advertisement

Mark has been vocal about the Epstein files, and he claims the DOJ is erasing Republican names from the files before they are released, per People. "I've been recently told, the reason they're going to be releasing the files, and the reason for the flip, is that they're sabotaging these files," he said, adding that members of the Trump administration are "scrubbing the files to take Republican names out. ... That's what I was told, by a pretty good source."

Mark Epstein has told the FBI he believes Epstein was murdered to stop him from naming names—and alleges Donald Trump authorized it.



He says new autopsy details to be released in February will confirm it. pic.twitter.com/vRkpOi3xzL — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 22, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

He also claimed his brother told him that he had "dirt" on Donald Trump. "He didn't tell me what he knew," he said. "But Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump." Trump and Epstein were friends, and Mark told CNN anchor Erin Burnett that Trump frequently visited Epstein at his office in the 1990s.

“They say Donald was on Jeff’s plane like seven times," he said. "But I question, have they checked Donald’s flight logs from those days to see how many times Jeffrey was on his plane? I know Jeffrey told me on a number of occasions that he flew up or flew down with Donald. And Donald was in Jeffrey’s office quite a bit back in the '90s. They were good friends. Everybody around knew that.”

Article continues below advertisement