Late Singer Peter Yarrow and His Wife Both Shared a Passion for Political Activism

Vocalist Peter Yarrow, a member of the folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary, passed away at age 86 on Jan. 7, 2025, at his home in New York, People confirmed on Instagram. He died from bladder cancer, a disease he was reportedly diagnosed with four years ago. Peter leaves behind a catalog of classic hits (and a hefty net worth), including "Puff, the Magic Dragon," "The Song Is Love," and "Blowin' in the Wind." He is also survived by his wife, Mary Beth McCarthy, and their children.

Having spent much of his life with Mary Beth by his side, it’s only natural to wonder more about her and how their lives together unfolded both during and after his music career. Let’s get to know Peter’s wife and kids a little better.

Peter Yarrow was married to Mary Beth McCarthy for over a decade before divorcing and remarrying.

Source: Pioneer PBS Peter Yarrow's wife, Mary Beth McCarthy.

Peter and Mary Beth first tied the knot in 1969 but divorced in 1981. However, their story didn’t end there. In 2022, the couple remarried and remained together until Peter’s death in 2025. Mary Beth is the niece of former Democratic presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy, her father’s brother.

Eugene McCarthy was elected to the Senate in 1958 and served until November 1967, when he launched his bid for the 1968 presidential election in an effort to challenge Lyndon B. Johnson. Despite his determination, his campaign proved to be unsuccessful.

During her uncle’s campaign, Mary Beth actively helped and gained invaluable experience, as she shared in a Pioneer PBS segment. Peter also became heavily involved in Eugene's campaign, supporting the anti-war message and even writing a song for it. It was through this shared activism that Peter and Mary Beth first met.

During a campaign event and concert, Peter dedicated a song to Mary Beth, which led to the two spending time together afterward. They later reunited in New York, where they went out to dinner, and things moved quickly from there. A year and a half later, they were married in 1969, and shortly after, Mary Beth said they welcomed their first child.

Peter Yarrow's wife, Mary Beth McCarthy Yarrow, is a film producer.

Given Mary Beth’s involvement in her uncle’s political campaign, she pursued a career as a film producer in the 1980s, focusing on social and political documentary films and TV productions. Her first project, The Willmar 8, was produced with the assistance of her friend Lee Grant, who directed the film.

Mary Beth also created numerous TV productions for major networks, including CBS, HBO, NBC, and Lifetime, according to her production company’s website. Additionally, she produced a feature-length documentary titled Gene McCarthy: Alone in the Land of the Aardvarks, which delves into her uncle’s political legacy.

Source: Facebook Peter with his daughter Bethany Yarrow.

Though Peter and Mary Beth had delved into different aspects of entertainment — her producing and him singing — both were heavily involved in political activism.

Peter Yarrow and Mary Beth welcomed two children.

Source: Facebook/Peter Yarrow Peter Yarrow hugging his son, Christopher.