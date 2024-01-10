Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "What Did I Do to You?" — Teenager Describes Stressful Experience With Rude Pharmacy Tech A teenager on TikTok admits that she's "terrified" of pharmacy techs after having a negative experience with one such employee. Details ahead. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 10 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@charspart2

If you're picking up medications or just need help from a pharmacist at your local pharmacy, you might get one of two interactions. On the one hand, you just offer up your information and receive the thing you came for with little to no hassle. On the other hand, you may just end up having to deal with a rude pharmacy tech after divulging personal information about your health to them.

You would hope that the latter rarely ever happens at a pharmacy. Unfortunately, @charspart2 on TikTok hasn't ever had a good experience with pharmacy techs. In a video posted in mid-December 2023, OP claims that she's "never had a pleasant experience at the pharmacy." She went into detail about one such incident in which she had to deal with a rude pharmacy tech for a few days. Here's what she had to say.

This teenager had to deal with a rude pharmacy tech after having a "mental breakdown."

OP spared no detail when it came to pharmacy runs she had to make between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. On the first day, she'd arrived at 10 a.m. and had gone up to a pharmacy tech amid a "really bad" day she'd been having. While she was visibly sobbing, she asked the tech for her acne medication prescription.

Already, the interaction gets off to a bad start. The tech responded curtly by saying "It'll come in at twelve, twelve." Needless to say, there wasn't a lot of sympathy involved which didn't help the situation.

Though she initially thought that she'd only have to come back a couple of hours later, the pharmacy tech corrected her by saying that it'd be available on Dec. 12. Because "twelve twelve" is a perfectly normal, not-at-all confusing way to relay a date to someone, right?

OP had to return the next day for her medication and had to deal with the same tech, who had apparently recognized OP immediately. The bad experience continued to get worse.

When it finally came time for her to pay for her medicine, the tech revealed that it would cost $200 as opposed to the $60 price that she'd been led to believe. After such a negative experience up until that point, a mark-up in price certainly doesn't paint a flattering picture.

Of course, it didn't stop there. As she was being officially rung up, OP took the time to call her stepdad to explain the price change to him. After hanging up, the pharmacy tech apparently had the nerve to say "Maybe you should tell me that you need to call your dad before [because] you're holding up the line."

Needless to say, OP had been pushed to her wit's end. "What did I do to you?" she asked after the fact in her TikTok. "All I'm trying to do is get my acne medicine!"

Many TikTokers in the comments came to OP's defense over the incident. One person wrote, "Coming from a pharmacy tech, I would literally get figured for talking to someone like that." Another person joked, "This screams CVS!"