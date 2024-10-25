Home > Entertainment > Music Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead Co-Founder, Has Died at The Age of 84 "Lesh is one of the most skilled bassists you'll ever hear in subtlety and invention," Bob Dylan wrote of Phil. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 25 2024, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@phillesh

In September 1974, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh agreed to an interview with Britain's rock magazine, ZigZag. The band had been around for almost a decade and Phil was tired of the same old questions. He didn't want to discuss the band's name or how much acid they actually did. What drew him to this particular conversation was the journalist on the other side. Evidently, Phil liked his work. He also said everyone always wants to talk to frontman Jerry Garcia, which was fine with him.

For obvious reasons, the interview mostly stuck to music. Phil revealed that he preferred jazz to rock n' roll and was an admirer of John Coltrane, whom he had seen live several times. They discussed how he plays bass as well as the fine art of improvisation. It's really a love letter to an artist that now feels more like a eulogy in the wake of his passing. On Oct. 25, 2024, Phil died at the age of 84. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Phil Lesh's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

According to a post on Phil's Instagram, the former Grateful Dead bassist passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family. "Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love," read the caption beneath a joyful photo of the musician. "We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

Phil previously opened up about his experiences with bladder and prostate cancer.

While a cause of death has yet to be revealed, it's no secret that Phil has struggled with his health. In October 2015 he opened up about his struggle with bladder cancer, which he had been diagnosed with earlier that month. "I am very fortunate to have the pathology reports show that the tumors are all non-aggressive and that there is no indication that they have spread," wrote Phil on his restaurant's website (via the BBC). He also had a liver transplant in 1998 and beat prostate cancer eight years later.