Legendary Triple Threat Mitzi Gaynor Dies at 93 — Details on Her Cause of Death Legendary actress, singer, and dancer Mitzi Gaynor died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 17 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The acting world is grieving the loss of Mitzi Gaynor, the talented triple threat renowned for her role as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film South Pacific. Her longtime management team confirmed her death in a statement to The Associated Press. She was 93 years old.

"As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life," said her long-time managers, Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda, in a joint statement. Here's what we currently know about the circumstances surrounding the cause of Mitzi Gaynor's death.

Source: Mega Mitzi Gaynor, Ted Knight, and Suzanne Pleshette

What was Mitzi Gaynor's cause of death?

Mitzi Gaynor's longtime managers confirmed to The Associated Press that she died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. "Your love, support, and appreciation meant so very much to her and was a sustaining gift in her life," her managers added in their statement.

Born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1931, Mitzi came from a musically inclined family and began singing and dancing at a young age.

Her remarkable career spanned eight decades across film, television, and stage. She starred in notable films such as We’re Not Married!, There’s No Business Like Show Business, The Birds and the Bees, and South Pacific, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 1959 ceremony.

At just 17, Mitzi signed a seven-year contract with 20th Century Fox, showcasing her talents in various film musicals. She made her film debut in My Blue Heaven, and her breakthrough role came as Lotta Crabtree in the 1951 musical biopic Golden Girl. However, it was South Pacific that catapulted her to international fame.