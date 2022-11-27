Truck Gets Stuck Trying to Hop Drive-Thru Curb, Becomes Laughingstock of TikTok
People seem to love hating on pick-up truck drivers. Maybe it's because the majority of truck owners don't actually need a truck: they don't do any off-roading with them, nor do they work the kind of job that necessitates riding around in a vehicle of that size. So folks just assume that the person rolling around in said pick-up truck just wants a big car so they feel like a big person.
If you're a man who's rolling around in a pick-up truck, some people will automatically make assumptions about the physical composition of particular parts of their anatomy, for whatever reason. And then there are vocal proponents of climate change activists who take strong offense to individuals who drive vehicles that aren't as environmentally friendly, as they typically possess larger engines and generally aren't as efficient as smaller vehicles when it comes to fuel consumption.
Of course, there are also countless folks who drive smaller vehicles and have come across a large truck or two or thousand in their lifetimes that take up two spaces in a parking lot, forcing them to move their vehicles even further away from their desired destination.
All of these factors could contribute to the absolute delight some TikTokers are expressing at this pickup truck driver's recent trouble at a Taco Bell drive-thru.
In the video, a newer model, tricked-out Ford F-150 Super Duty pick-up truck with fat tires and a visibly lifted suspension attempts to cut the drive-thru line by hopping a curb and driving on the grass. The only trouble is, the grass is soft. Very soft. Like only clearly covering very malleable beneath a thin layer of grass soft.
So what happens when you take a 4,000+ pounds pick-up truck onto a very squishy lawn? Well, it ends up getting stuck and flinging mud and smoke everywhere as it attempts to extricate itself from its sludgy prison.
TikToker Logan Conerly placed a text overlay on the video of the hapless pick-up truck driver's conundrum, writing, "Built Ford Tough" and in a caption for the clip, he wrote, "Them mud tires couldn't save ole girl from a Taco Bell Drive through"
While it would be a bit of a stretch to call hopping a crub and driving on some grass "off-roading," there are some instances of Ford Super Duty trucks having a hard time going off-road.
And there are some folks who would argue that the vehicles, despite the fact that they certainly look like capable off-roaders, aren't all that adept at departing from unpaved paths.
Other TikTokers who saw Logan's clip were tickled pink by the Taco Bell bury job.
"Taco Bell really doesn’t want people escaping their drive-thrus lmao"
"Wow, that ground is really soft with my front tires. Let’s see if it’s the same with my rear tires."
"Proof that, just because you could afford it, doesn’t mean you should have it"
"He’s panicking inside that blacked-out cab lol"
"That’s not the truck’s fault that’s a driver's error!"
"Tell us he’s never been off-road before without telling us."
"There's that quicksand I was told about as a kid"
"going muddin before the taco bell mud hits"
What do you think? Is it cool of folks to make fun of the pick-up truck driver for getting stuck off-road at the Taco Bell drive-thru? Do you think that pick-up truck drivers are discriminated against just because of the vehicles that they drive? Or is there a special place in your heart for truck drivers who end up in embarrassing predicaments?