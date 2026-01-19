Distractify
Journalist Piers Morgan Is Putting the Cast Into Broadcaster — What Happened to His Leg?

Piers Morgan "fell like a sack of spuds."

Published Jan. 19 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET

Here Is the Latest Update on Broadcaster Pier Morgan's Health
Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan started 2026 off with a bang, or should we say a stumble. Morgan shared a thumbs-up photo from a hospital bed to Instagram, assuring folks that he was OK after a short trip to the ground. Both his spirits and possibly Morgan himself were high enough to allow him to drop a few jokes about his condition.

Not only did he hilariously blame President Donald Trump for what happened, but Morgan said his new year was off to a "cracking" start. We love a good pun and a classic British phrase. What happened to him? Here is the latest update about Morgan's health.

Piers Morgan in the hospital
Piers Morgan's health took a tumble.

If you thought the pun train was done, we have great news for you; it's not. "Breaking News," wrote Morgan in the caption of his post beneath the hospital picture and a gnarly X-ray image of a fracture in his femur. The media personality tripped on a small step inside a London restaurant. This resulted in Morgan falling "like a sack of spuds."

This unfortunate tussle with gravity will required a new hip, crutches for six weeks, and no long-haul flying for 12 weeks. According to University Hospitals Plymouth, the fractured neck of one's femur is essentially a broken hip. This can be a serious injury, especially in individuals over the age of 65. Morgan is 60. "It occurs when the top part of the femur (leg bone) is broken, just below the ball and socket joint."

Piers Morgan's x-ray

Everyone wants Morgan to get well soon.

More than 243,000 people "liked" Morgan's Instagram post, presumably from a place of kindness. One of those is CNN's own Kaitlan Collins, who serves as the outlet's Chief White House Correspondent. Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly Smith took the piss out of Morgan, writing, "You daft bugger. Hope you are OK!"

Former Good Morning Britain host Eamonn Holmes knows a thing or two about pain following surgery on three slipped discs, per GB News. He invited Morgan to reach out if he needs any advice or wants a visitor. Britain's Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden said it best when she simply wrote, "Omfg darling!"

In a subsequent post to Instagram, Morgan shared a photo of the Scottish Daily Mail, which put his story in print. "I think you guys are missing the really big news today," he joked in the caption while tagging Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls. Morgan previously hosted the show from 2015 until 2021.

