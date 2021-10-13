Everyone’s Making a Big Deal About Bisexual Superman, but Remember Pink Kryptonite?

There's no doubt that there are tons of intellectual properties being either reimagined or having their storylines filtered through a lens that differs from their origins. Take the new Chucky show, for instance. Who thought that a slasher flick about a killer doll would turn into a SyFy series that is all about the struggles of coming out as a young gay teen in America?

The latest news regarding Superman now has fans asking if the Man of Steel's brush with Pink Kryptonite is canon or not.