Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions - Getty Plus-Size Influencer Demands Airlines Gives Free Extra Seats to Larger Passengers An Influencer launched an online petition demanding that airlines give an extra one or two seats, depending on their size, while flying. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 20 2023, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Airline seats have become more cramped over the years, and unless you're able to fork over more money for economy plus, business, and first-class tickets, then you're pretty much stuck with whatever seating accommodations the company you're flying gives to you.

While this is frustrating for anyone who's attempting to travel, especially a family who needs to fork over the cash for multiple seats, it's especially frustrating for taller/larger travelers. Plus-sized social media Influencer Jaelynn Chaney is so miffed with airline seating arrangements, that she's decided to launch a petition aimed at the FAA which will make accommodations for plus-sized travelers.

As of this writing, her petition has garnered over 7,100 signatures, and in it, she makes several demands, chief among them that plus-sized passengers should be given a free extra seat while flying, or even an entire row to themselves when booking their ticket.

Source: Change.org

She also requested mandatory seatbelt extenders, larger seats, and/or alternative seating arrangements depending on the aircraft that plus-sized passengers are flying in.

Jaelynn also calls for plus-sized passengers to receive reimbursements for extra seats if they're forced to buy additional ones when flying, writing: "This should be a straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service."

Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions

The Influencer also called for a "straightforward" communication process when it comes to enacting any of these polices for these additional plus-size services, along with additional training for staff members to deal with plus-sized individuals, and more accommodations, like wheelchair service and priority boarding.

There's no mention in her petition about the economic discrimination against those who aren't plus-sized passengers who will have to pay the same amount for fewer or less-roomy seats while aboard aircraft, or the lack of priority boarding and additional care/attention/accommodations while they travel.

Jaelynn also uploaded an Instagram video where she discusses her gripes with flying and the blowback she often receives from commenters online.

"For people who ask me if I purchase two seats when flying: they say it's not fair to the person who has to sit next to me if I don't. When I tell them I do, they say I'm selfish for taking a seat from another."

She continues in the post: "So why should we care what they think?" In the clip, she shows off several videos of her on the airplane smiling into the camera with an oxygen tank hose looped into her nostrils. She sits beside her partner who also smiles into the camera.

Jaelynn further explains her issue with air commuting and the controversy folks stir up in the comments section of her travel posts, of which she has several, stating that people just "can't stand to see fat people happy!"

Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions

"My posts over the last few months have just been flooded with hate comments. Comments telling me that I better buy two seats if I fly. Comments telling me that if I buy two seats it’s selfish. Comments telling me that plus size people should just stay home."

Jaelynn adds that it's a losing battle: if she buys two seats then folks tell her she's a greedy/selfish individual who is taking away a seat from others who aren't plus-sized, and that if she only buys a single seat then she's being unfair to those who did pay and now have less room in their own seat.

Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions

She says that the constant darned-if-we-do-darned-if-we-don't back and forth when it comes to buying airline seats has her given up attempting to justify her purchases or appease people online, so she's ultimately just decided to stop caring what people think.

Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions

"No matter what we do, someone is mad. So we might as well do exactly what we want to do. We only get this one life to live and I’ll be damned if I spend it sad and hating my life and or body. Nobody should have to live like that. I will never encourage someone to spend life hidden away to appease someone on the internet who takes time out of their day to spread hate. ⁣"

Jaelynn also added that she will "keep spreading her message" of being accepted as a plus-sized individual regardless of hate online: "I will keep telling other plus-size babes to go out and chase their dreams. I will keep telling babes of all sizes and abilities that they too can live their best life! We all deserve to be happy no matter our size. We all have to live life and so we might as well make this life a good one! "

A number of commenters who replied to Jaelynn's Instagram post stated that they didn't think it was selfish at all of her to buy two seats when she flies and that musicians often do this in order to provide additional space for their equipment like cellos, upright bass, etc.

Source: Instagram | @jaebaeproductions

Some said that she was simply indulging herself in "self-victimization" and that there isn't anyone who would actually criticize her in the event that she did buy two seats and if she did, they wouldn't have the right to complain because she rightfully paid for them.