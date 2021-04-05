'Poker After Dark' Has Had a Few Hosts Over the Years — Where Are They Now?

As long as you're not one of the tournament competitors on Poker After Dark, it doesn't matter if you have a good poker face or not. The game show first debuted on NBC in 2007, and its original run only came to an end because of the United States v. Scheinberg court case (in which three online poker companies were accused of bank fraud and money laundering).

The popular program returned on the streaming service PokerGO after a six-year hiatus in 2017.