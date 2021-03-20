Jujimufu Just Released a Video About His Split With Tom Boyden — What Happened?

On March 19, 2021, Jujimufu (Jon Call) uploaded a video to YouTube telling fans that he and Tom Boyden (friend and video collaborator) have gone their separate ways. The fitness star and videographer started making videos together in 2013 and were seemingly a huge part of each other's lives. The split seems serious and final, as the Jujimufu and Tom channel has been changed to simply Jujimufu.

Fans of the duo have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. There had been growing speculation that something was up, since it had been a long time since the channel had uploaded anything new. Now we know.

What happened between Juji and Tom?

In the video, Juji explains, "I have decided to part ways with Tom. I have not come to this decision hastily or lightly. Continued collaboration with Tom is no longer possible." However, he doesn't say why this decision was made, or why collaboration with Tom isn't possible. The last time the two were seen together on social media was in October 2020, when Tom documented a severe Crohn's flareup. He'd ended up in the hospital and Juji and Juji's wife were by his side the whole time.

Source: Instagram

Apparently what happened was that Tom was at Trader Joe's and nearly passed out. He ended up in the ER and lost 15-20 percent of his blood over an eight-hour period. "Jon and his wife Sam are the greatest friends I could have around. 48 hour liquid fast + laxatives + colonoscopy, gonna be a beautiful day," Tom wrote. Luckily, he made a full recovery.

While Juji has continued to regularly post videos and photos to his Instagram feed, Tom has slowed down. His last Instagram post was back in December 2020. On Jan. 12, 2021, Tom updated fans on Twitter, letting them know that he got an iron transfusion, due to his health condition. Then, on March 20, Tom wrote, "I'm ok. Making videos again soon, thanks for the support," seemingly in response to Juji's video.

I'm ok. Making videos again soon, thanks for the support — Tom Boyden (@TomRBoyden) March 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

The only "explanation" so far has come from a fan, and it isn't verified in the slightest. The Twitter user stated that there's a rumor going around that the reason why Tom and Juji's friendship and professional collaboration had deteriorated is due to Tom's reported gambling addiction, and that Tom had allegedly stolen money from Juji's business.

"Lots of people asking what happened, the current rumor is that Tom stole a significant amount of money from GripGenie, likely to fuel his gambling addiction. If this is true, please get help Tom. That addiction has ruined a great friendship, and could still ruin your life," the person tweeted. (Grip Genie is Juji's company that sells grip tools for working out.)

Lots of people asking what happened, the current rumor is that Tom stole a significant amount of money from GripGenie, likely to fuel his gambling addiction.



If this is true, please get help Tom. That addiction has ruined a great friendship, and could still ruin your life. — Just Teye (@_Donezo) March 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

Another person had the same thoughts on Reddit, writing, "I spend a lot of time in casinos, Tom has always struck me as a gambler that doesn’t know when to stop and I know in a couple videos he mentions playing a lot of poker. A lot of those guys would borrow money from their company, friends, family etc to gamble more, they fully intend to pay it back and in their mind it’s not a big deal, but to everyone else it’s just stealing."

Source: Reddit

Someone responded, saying, "This is a disgusting tweet. The only people fueling these rumors are people in YouTube comments with 0 personal connection to either of these two. Rumors like this can do awful things to someone’s mental health. You should be ashamed of yourself."

This is a disgusting tweet. The only people fueling these rumors are people in YouTube comments with 0 personal connection to either of these two.



Rumors like this can do awful things to someone’s mental health. You should be ashamed of yourself. — SGA Got Next (@SGAK_Goat) March 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

Another person pointed out that Juji's video seemed extremely scripted and stiff, as though he were reading something an attorney gave him. Again, this hasn't been verified, but it may explain why neither party has revealed any details "Also, if you watched Juji's video, there was nothing Authentic about it. He was clearly reading a script. Maybe drafted by an attorney?? They legally might not be able to disclose anything," the Twitter user wrote.

Also, if you watched Juji's video, there was nothing Authentic about it. He was clearly reading a script. Maybe drafted by an attorney?? They legally might not be able to disclose anything. — Bobby Austin (@R_Austin_W) March 20, 2021 Source: Twitter