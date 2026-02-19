Fans Anxiously Await an Announcement for 'Ponies' Season 2
Fans are hoping for the best.
From trending on social media to gaining massive coverage in various outlets, all eyes on a show is a good sign of its longevity on a network. Take Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order, for example. While only a few scripted shows have reached the iconic 20+ season mark, Peacock’s Ponies may have what it takes to bring multiple seasons to fruition.
In case you’ve been missing out, Ponies is a Cold War spy thriller set in the ‘70s. And since thrillers have a reputation for going the distance, viewers are wondering what’s next for Ponies after Season 1. Will there be a Ponies Season 2? Here’s everything that we know.
Is ‘Ponies’ Season 2 a reality?
As of this writing, Ponies has not been greenlit for a second season. Despite glowing reviews — a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes — and amazing performances from Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, who both play two American embassy secretaries turned CIA operatives, the network has not made the highly anticipated announcement.
Interestingly, when asked about a second season, Haley Lu expressed that she’s in the dark like the rest of us. “No one tells me anything,” Haley Lu told ScreenRant. She went on to say she has “absolutely no idea” about a new season, but loves working with her co-star Emilia and that the show is “so fun” to create.
Not to mention, Ponies has notably been in Peacock’s Top 10 TV show ranking and has left viewers with many unanswered questions for its finale.
When will the announcement about a season renewal be made?
Unfortunately, there is no specific information about when a second season renewal or cancellation will be announced. There have been shows that have made new-season announcements either during a season or directly after the conclusion of a season. So, there’s no way to tell.
Not to mention, since shows in Hollywood have been getting canceled left and right, there’s no telling if show producers are delaying the inevitable. The network could very well be waiting to see if Ponies garners a bigger audience as word-of-mouth about the show spreads before making a decision.
As fans continue to wait for news, many have been rewatching the season and piecing together specific plotlines on their own. However, given the show’s success, fans believe the second-season renewal announcement will eventually come. It’s all about playing the waiting game.
Season 1 of Ponies is available to stream on Peacock.