Fans Anxiously Await an Announcement for 'Ponies' Season 2 Fans are hoping for the best. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 19 2026, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

From trending on social media to gaining massive coverage in various outlets, all eyes on a show is a good sign of its longevity on a network. Take Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order, for example. While only a few scripted shows have reached the iconic 20+ season mark, Peacock’s Ponies may have what it takes to bring multiple seasons to fruition.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you’ve been missing out, Ponies is a Cold War spy thriller set in the ‘70s. And since thrillers have a reputation for going the distance, viewers are wondering what’s next for Ponies after Season 1. Will there be a Ponies Season 2? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Is ‘Ponies’ Season 2 a reality?

As of this writing, Ponies has not been greenlit for a second season. Despite glowing reviews — a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes — and amazing performances from Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, who both play two American embassy secretaries turned CIA operatives, the network has not made the highly anticipated announcement.

Interestingly, when asked about a second season, Haley Lu expressed that she’s in the dark like the rest of us. “No one tells me anything,” Haley Lu told ScreenRant. She went on to say she has “absolutely no idea” about a new season, but loves working with her co-star Emilia and that the show is “so fun” to create.

Article continues below advertisement

There's a new show out on @peacock tomorrow that I need everyone to binge ASAP so I can get a Season 2. #PONIES is so unbelievably good. Emilia and Haley Lu are electric, but Vic Michaelis steals the show. They're a star! I need more. pic.twitter.com/suNwpm6lmO — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) January 14, 2026

Not to mention, Ponies has notably been in Peacock’s Top 10 TV show ranking and has left viewers with many unanswered questions for its finale.

Article continues below advertisement

When will the announcement about a season renewal be made?

Unfortunately, there is no specific information about when a second season renewal or cancellation will be announced. There have been shows that have made new-season announcements either during a season or directly after the conclusion of a season. So, there’s no way to tell.

Just finished this show. Probably my favourite of 2026 so far. Need season 2 ASAP #peacock #ponies pic.twitter.com/CIkSPbmgE6 — SeriesSzn 📺 (@SeriesSzn) February 13, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Not to mention, since shows in Hollywood have been getting canceled left and right, there’s no telling if show producers are delaying the inevitable. The network could very well be waiting to see if Ponies garners a bigger audience as word-of-mouth about the show spreads before making a decision.