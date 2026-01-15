Vic Michaelis Is “Committed” To Getting A Laugh, but Are They Married? Here’s the Scoop The 'Ponies' star identifies as nonbinary and maintains a private personal life. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2026, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vicmmic

Actor Vic Michaelis knows a little something about about thinking on their feet. The nonbinary comedian uses their improvisation skills weekly on Dropout's Very Important People, where they interview comedians playing improvised characters while wearing elaborate costumes. They also proved they can handle a script in the 2026 film, Ponies.

Article continues below advertisement

Vic's range is just as impressive as their comedic timing. However, one thing they take quite seriously is their interpersonal relationships. Since the beginning of their fame, they've managed to keep their marriage out of the spotlight. Fortunately, we've got some details on Vic's marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Vic Michaelis's marital status is complicated.

Those familiar with Vic's time on Very Important People know that their character is married on the show. As a fan on Reddit shared, Vic the TV character is married to an unnamed "lovely man" who also has a daughter. The daughter, Bianca, is a point of contention for them on the show, which might have something to do with them being the same age. Vic has also joked about divorcing their husband during an interview with Nicole Byer.

In real life, Vic isn't publicly married. While there are reports that suggest they've been married to a biologist since 2018. However, there's no evidence of Vic with their husband nor any proof of a marriage. Although they haven't publicly acknowledged their marriage, it doesn't mean they're not happily married. As their career continues expanding, it's possible that Vic wants to keep their spouse away from the world as possble.

Article continues below advertisement

Vic Michaelis is "committed" to their sense of humor.

While Vic doesn't want too much attention on their love life, they don't mind seeing their face in as many projects as possible. In addition to Very Important People, the comedian has been acting for quite some time, with roles in the Hanukkah film, Round and Round, Upload, and Ponies, which debuted on Peacock in 2026. Vic shared that, while they've been in the industry, the Canadian actor knows more people will see them on a global scale with the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Their comedy is something they've won millions of fans over. And while Vic said they're "committed" to their craft, they're often shocked people enjoy their sense of humor. "My sense of humor has always been deeply absurd and very committed," they said in an interview with Slash Film. "I think I've always found it so funny to say something that I thought was going to be funny and it not really landing and then just going, 'Okay, well, my only option if I want this to land is to commit so hard to it, ground it, and make it really real, and then maybe people will find it funny.'"