Pierce Brosnan and His Beautiful Wife Have Been Together for Decades

"I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

Whenever actor Pierce Brosnan walks the red carpet with his wife, it's very clear they are deeply in love. Keely Shay Smith is Pierce's second wife, and the couple shares two children together. His first wife, Australian actor Cassandra Harris, died of ovarian cancer in December 1991. Four months after her death, Pierce spoke with People about adjusting following such a tragic loss.

He opened up about how Cassandra pushed him to do things he normally wouldn't. "She has made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am," said Pierce. "She’s forever embedded in every fiber of my being." A decade later, he married again, and every time Pierce speaks of Keely Shaye Smith, it's with the same level of caring and respect. Here's what we know about her and their children.

Pierce Brosnan met his second wife in 1994.

Two years after Cassandra died, Pierce met Keely in Cabo San Lucas, per People. The California-born American journalist was in Mexico to interview Ted Danson, who unexpectedly had to cancel. While attending a party later that night, Pierce and Keely bumped into each other. She was immediately charmed by the man who would go on to play James Bond for the first time the following year.

"He was captivating," she told the outlet in 2001. "Tall, dark, and handsome — everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!'" A few days later, they were holding hands under the stars on their first date. "We talked until 3 in the morning," recalled Keely. "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women."

As things started heating up, Pierce said he found himself unable to go for very long without seeing Keely. "Wherever I went in the world, I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said. "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good." She, in turn, said Pierce is an intelligent man whose real beauty "emanates from the soul."

Pierce Brosnan helped raise five kids.

When Pierce married Cassandra, she had two children from a previous marriage. Cassandra was previously married to Dermot Harris, actor Richard Harris's brother. They shared two children: Charlotte, who was born in 1971, and Christopher, who was born in 1972. A few years later, Pierce and Cassandra were introduced by a mutual friend in London. He was taken by her, but she was less sure. Still, they got along like two peas in a pod.

In 1977, Pierce and Cassandra got married. Six years later, they welcomed their son Sean into the world. After Dermot died of a heart attack in November 1986, Pierce adopted his children. They changed their last names to Brosnan. Keely gave birth to her first son with Pierce four years before they got married. Dylan Brosnan was born in 1997, and in 2001, Paris arrived a few months before their wedding.

Chris Brosnan was seen taking a stroll through London in June 2024, reported People. The 51-year-old was running errands and hit up a grocery store. Sadly, Charlotte passed away in June 2013 at the age of 41 from the same disease that struck down her mother. The death of his mother drove Sean to an angry place. He became addicted to painkillers following a serious car accident when he was 16. He got sober in 2014, married in 2015, and had a daughter. He currently works in addiction rehabilitation.