The Judges on 'Pooch Perfect' All Bring Something Unique to the Show

Just when you think there couldn't possibly be a new and unique concept for a reality television competition series, ABC proves us wrong. Pooch Perfect is the network's latest competition series, dedicated to judging dog groomers and their work on some of the cutest dogs around.

The series is hosted by Pitch Perfect funny girl Rebel Wilson, but who are the judges making the calls on which doggo is styled to perfection? We have all the details below!

Former ‘Real Housewives’ cast member Lisa Vanderpump heads up the judging table.

Since her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to an end a few years ago, Lisa Vanderpump has been bringing home the bacon in other ways. When she’s not busy being a successful entrepreneur and restaurateur, the U.K. native is rescuing vulnerable pups at her rescue shelter, Vanderpump Dogs.

Lisa opened up to People about how much she loved being a judge on the show because of her love of dogs. "This show isn't just about dogs," she said. "It's about the groomers and their journeys as well. It's just a really, really lovely feel-good show."

"I loved being a judge and I love ABC," she added. "They treated us really nicely, probably not as well as the dogs, but... I loved every second of it. I just have a love of dogs... They are everything. And all these people that are involved, they're the best groomers in the country and they have a love of dogs too."

She said she also loved working on the show because it was such a big step away from what she’s usually filming (Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives). This show is one that Lisa thinks the entire family can sit down and enjoy.

