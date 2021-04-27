Here's How You Can Sign Your Dog up for 'Pooch Perfect'

The dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect is one of the cutest on TV right now. Groomers compete with one another for a cash prize to see who can make the most elaborate, colorful designs in a dog's coat. The first season of the show has not been without controversy. But while there have been some animal abuse accusations , many people still love the show.

Instead of just watching Pooch Perfect, there are some people who would love to have their dogs on the show. Even though the show isn't currently casting, there is an application you can fill out to have your pooch participate. But where does Pooch Perfect actually get the dogs that appear on the show?

For the U.S. version of the show, dog owners have to apply for their dogs via MysticArt Pictures , and there are a few standard requirements. Everyone signing up for a dog has to be 18 years or older and be able to travel to L.A. where the show is filmed. The dog must also be vaccinated and immunized before filming, and you have to agree to all of that and more before you can fill out an application.

For the U.K. version, the BBC has a FAQ about dog groomers and owners applying to be on the show. It says that the application can be filled out by a human on a dog's behalf, although not every dog will qualify. The post clarifies that dogs chosen have to have experience being professionally groomed and enjoying it.

How do the owners know their dogs are safe?

The dog owner application for Pooch Perfect is very detailed and has lots of questions about your dog. There's a section that asks about the breed, how the dog interacts with family and strangers, and vet info. They also ask about how long the dog's hair is and whether they enjoy being groomed.

In addition to asking for photos of the dog, there are a lot of questions that also have to do with the dog standing for long periods and if they've ever participated in other grooming competitions. These kinds of questions can help an owner understand what situations their dog will be put in once filming begins.

There are even questions for the owner about how they would feel about some of the creative styles these groomers choose. After the show is over, the cuts and dyes don't just go away. Owners and pets have to live with them for a least some time after filming is over.

The application also makes sure to mention that the dyes used on the dogs are animal-safe. But if your dog doesn't like bring touched by strangers or can't stand calmly for long periods of time, this might not be the best show for your dog.