Rebel Wilson's Three Siblings Were All Given Similarly Rebellious Names

So does the hilariously quirky actress with a phenomenal set of pipes have any siblings? Let's take a closer look.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is one of those actresses who plays essentially the same role in every movie. But honestly, her bizarre brand of humor never gets old. And although she's had plenty of "sisters" as Amy in Pitch Perfect's a cappella group — along with a brother when she played Brynn in Bridesmaids — plenty of fans have likely wondered about Rebel's family in real life.

Rebel Wilson has three siblings — all with similarly rebellious names.

Rebel is the oldest of her siblings, and then there's: her sister, Liberty, who was born two years later in 1982; her brother Ryot, who was born in 1988; and her sister, Annachi, who was born in 1992. Annachi's real name is actually Annaleise, but she prefers to be called by the more on-theme-for-her-family moniker, which is similar to the word "anarchy."

Out of Rebel's three siblings, she seems to be the closest with her youngest sister. Annachi is often seen alongside her famous sister at movie premieres and other public events. Sometimes, they even work together! An October 2020 Instagram post featured the siblings posing together on the set of a commercial. She captioned the snap with, "Wilson sisters crushing it on set! Can you guess who’s 11 years older?? Our second commercial together."

As for Rebel's other two siblings, Liberty and Ryot, they got a taste of the spotlight when they appeared together on The Amazing Race Australia in 2011. "Our family has bred and shown beagles for five generations, and it's something I absolutely love to do," Liberty explained on the show. "When she says, 'our family,' I'm completely excluded from this," Ryot clarified. "I'm a professional poker player. I play full time."

Of her brother, Liberty shared, "Ryot is very competitive. He's pretty intelligent. He's one of the most arrogant people I've come across," to which Ryot replied, "I would agree with that; I am intelligent."

Keeping with the family's theme when it comes to monikers, Rebel's sister, Liberty, has a daughter who is aptly named Sovereign. (And yes, in case you were wondering: Rebel isn't just a stage name.)

When Rebel shared the names of her siblings during an interview with Craig Ferguson in 2017, he responded by clarifying, "Rebel is not an assumed name, then, it's a given name?" "Yeah, yeah, that's my real name," the actress confirmed. "Were your parents involved in the punk rock movement?" he joked, to which Rebel explained that, no, they were actually professional dog show-ers.

Considering Rebel and her siblings grew up around dogs — and even showed them themselves as junior handlers — it's almost like she's come full circle, considering her newest gig as host of Pooch Perfect, a reality TV show all about dogs. Interestingly, though, the actress doesn't have any canine companions of her own. “I'm actually allergic to dogs,” she told Forbes, while laughing. “So that's why, my childhood, you know, there's some tragedy in there as well.”