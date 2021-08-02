Did 'Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan Want Steamier Scenes With Common?

It’s always flattering when actors are praised for their skills and expertise. Common snagged a recurring role as Dr. Chris Jackson, an incredibly handsome and poised dermatologist, and he has made quite the impression on the cast.

In a recent interview with Collider , Poorna not only celebrated Common for his skills, but also spoke about wishing their scenes had been shot for HBO.

“I just wish all the Common scenes were actually for HBO,” Poorna told co-star Richa Moorjani. “They would be totally different.”

“It would be a very different show,” Richa responded.

Never Have I Ever targets a teenage audience, so we can only assume that Poorna wanted her scenes with Common to be a little more intimate in nature (since HBO's audience tends to be more mature).