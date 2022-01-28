Kris D. Lofton Hints at Character Feud in 'Power Book IV: Force' — "Jenard Doesn't Like Tommy" (EXCLUSIVE)By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 28 2022, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
“Power never dies” is the saying fans of the hit Starz franchise have been hearing after the original crime drama ended with its sixth season in 2020. And in two short years, fans have been able to see why the saying holds major weight.
In case you’ve been MIA, showrunners currently have three spinoffs under their belt: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan —and the upcoming Power Book IV: Force.
And this new series is expected to live up to the hype.
Even though Power Book IV: Force tells the story of Tommy Egan’s (Joseph Sikora) quest to get involved in the Chicago drug trade, there are major players involved — including Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton).
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kris gives fans insight into the highly anticipated spinoff with talks of a possible beef between Tommy and his character Jenard, plus what exactly fans can expect from the series.
Kris shares that there will be some friction between Tommy and Jenard in 'Power Book IV: Force.'
For folks who have already watched the trailer for Power Book IV: Force (which appears further down in this article), you likely know that Tommy’s journey to entering the Chicago drug game will be no easy feat. Aside from his being an outsider, there are already leaders in charge of their respective crews. So, finding a way in will be a test within itself.
Not to mention, Jenard is now the head man in charge — since his older brother Diamond (Isaac Keys) was sentenced to 15 years in prison — leaving him at the helm of one of Chicago’s largest drug crews.
Now that Tommy wants to establish roots in the Chicago drug game, that move naturally involves Jenard and his crew. But, Tommy is viewed as an outsider, which has potential to put a curve in his plans and forging business relationships. So, naturally Jenard is not a Tommy fan from the beginning.
“I will say that upon meeting Tommy, Jenard is a little irritated,” Kris exclusively told Distractify. “I can say that much. Definitely. Jenard definitely doesn't like Tommy.”
“He's like, who's this new white boy rolling through Chicago that nobody knows and possibly stepping on toes in the drug game," Kris continued, adding, "Jenard is not a fan of it.”
And thanks to Jenard’s Ivy league background, Kris told us that the character can “out-hood you in the boardroom or on the streets.” So, with his calculating, meticulous, resilient personality, it’ll be interesting to see how the dynamics between the two men play out.
Kris also teased that ‘Power Book IV: Force’ will reel OG 'Power' fans in.
Expectations are rather high for Power Book IV: Force. Since the series shines a light on fan-favorite Tommy and the Chicago drug game, viewers are looking forward to being blown away. And according to Kris, OG Power fanatics and fans of the entire franchise will truly appreciate what the spinoff is bringing to the table.
“You're gonna be in for a ride,” Kris told us. “I think this is going to be the most diverse Power that we've ever seen in the universe. This is a very diverse cast.”
Kris also shared how showrunners took a cinematic approach with production.
“I feel like if Power was to make a movie, it would be this,” Kris exclusively told us. “It doesn't look like you're watching the Power TV show. It looks like you're watching the Power movie. It looks very much like cinema as opposed to television. But, it's Power. And it's giving those OG Power vibes back.”
Well, the premiere of the highly anticipated series is almost upon us. And judging by the trailer, viewers are in for a strong dose of gritty drama.
Catch the season premiere of Power Book IV: Force on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.