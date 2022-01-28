Kris D. Lofton Hints at Character Feud in 'Power Book IV: Force' — "Jenard Doesn't Like Tommy" (EXCLUSIVE)

“Power never dies” is the saying fans of the hit Starz franchise have been hearing after the original crime drama ended with its sixth season in 2020. And in two short years, fans have been able to see why the saying holds major weight.

In case you’ve been MIA, showrunners currently have three spinoffs under their belt: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan —and the upcoming Power Book IV: Force.

And this new series is expected to live up to the hype.