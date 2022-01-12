'Power Book IV: Force' Was Filmed in Star Joseph Sikora's Hometown

'Power Book IV: Force' Was Filmed in Star Joseph Sikora's HometownBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 12 2022, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
It’s been a long time coming — and I do mean long — but the fourth installment of the iconic Power franchise is almost upon us. That’s right, crime-drama lovers: Power Book IV: Force is set to hit the small screen in just a few weeks.
Starring fan-favorite Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), Power Book IV: Force will continue the story of our favorite drug dealer and all around badass after he cut ties with the St. Patrick family. The last we’ve seen of Tommy was when he attempted to kill Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in Power Book 2: Ghost Season 1. But, in true Tommy nature, he fled the scene and took off into the night.
Now that the new series is on its way, fans will be able to see what Tommy has been up to in his new life. And while Tommy has always been devoted to life in New York City as a drug lord, it appears that he’s left the Big Apple behind. So, the obvious question stands: Where are the Power Book IV: Force filming locations? Here’s what we know.
'Power Book IV: Force' was filmed in Chicago, Illinois.
Chi-Town is calling! According to the Chicago Sun Times, via the Chicago Film Office, Power Book IV: Force was filmed in the city of Chicago, Ill.
The outlet shares that video footage shared by a Chicago resident, Aldo Valdez, showed a Power Book IV: Force seen being shot on March 4, 2021. In the video, viewers can see a car that resembles Tommy’s blue Mustang driving in the middle of four black SUVs before being pulled over. The gunmen can be seen exiting their black vehicles and surrounding the car.
Not to mention, Joseph has also confirmed that “The Windy City” has become the stomping grounds for Power Book IV: Force. On Feb. 10, 2021, Joseph posted a photo on Instagram of himself pictured with a home development site. The location for the photo is listed as Chicago, Ill.
Fans of Joseph are likely aware that Chicago is the hometown of the star. So, not only is this special for the actor, it’s a proud moment for the city and its natives.
The 'Power Book IV: Force' trailer shows Tommy being true to his nature.
By the looks of the Power Book IV: Force trailer, Tommy has set his sights on entering the drug game in Chicago. And of course, he’ll make his mark the only way he knows how to — by being his ruthless self.
As the trailer starts, a drug boss is seen scolding one of his workers for being saved by “some crazy white boy” after his gun jammed. As the clip continues, it appears that Tommy is being investigated by a sketchy older man and woman. He is then seen saying, “New York is over, this is my chance.”
Tommy can be seen introducing himself to some of the movers and shakers in the Chicago drug game. After being asked if he’s clocking the city, Tommy counters by asking if it will be a problem. Tommy is then told to stick around and find out, and of course, he takes the bait and decides to do what he does best — close deals and move product through the city.
Along the way he encounters a few enemies and a possible love interest. Killing is a sport to Tommy and it’s something that he does well when needed. Tommy can be seen shooting at various adversaries, while getting deeper in the game to fulfill his quest of being the No. 1 drug dealer in Chicago.
While it’s clear that Tommy has a target on his back, his adversaries are starting to realize that he is not one to play with. And although he’s rolling full steam ahead with his new career prospects, his past still seems to have a hold on him. Tommy can be seen looking at a photo of himself, his late girlfriend (Lala Anthony) and her son Cash (Denim Roberson).
Will Tommy come out on top of the drug game? We’ll have to wait and see. But, it won't be done without some ruthless moves and calculating murders along the way.
Catch the premiere of Power Book IV: Force on Feb 6. 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.