How Many Episodes Will 'Power Book IV: Force' Have? The Season Will Mimic 'Power Book 2: Ghost'

The titles of Episodes 6 through 10 have yet to be revealed to the public. It’s safe to say as the season hits the small screen, we’ll eventually learn the episode titles over time.

It also appears that the series will take a short break between Episode 7, which airs on March 20, 2022, and will return with Episode 8 on April 3, 2022. Similar to Power Book II, it appears that the break may signify a mid-season hiatus.