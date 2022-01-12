How Many Episodes Will 'Power Book IV: Force' Have? The Season Will Mimic 'Power Book 2: Ghost'By Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 12 2022, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
There’s no denying that Power showrunners have outdone themselves. With four spinoffs under its belt, the Starz franchise has become one of the most popular on television. And fans can't wait for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora as the ruthless and lovable Tommy Egan.
Naturally, fans of Tommy are hoping that the series kicks off with a hefty number of episodes. After all, fans haven’t gotten a good dose of Tommy since a brief cameo in Power Book II: Ghost. So, it’s time to ask the obvious question: How many episodes will Power Book IV: Force have? Keep reading to get the deets.
‘Power Book IV: Force Season 1 is set to have 10 episodes.
Calling all Power fanatics! According to Power Book IV: Force’s IMDb page, fans can expect a rollout of 10 episodes for Season 1. If you recall, this is the same move showrunners made with Power Book II: Ghost. And as you can tell, the series continues to set the standard.
The titles of Episodes 6 through 10 have yet to be revealed to the public. It’s safe to say as the season hits the small screen, we’ll eventually learn the episode titles over time.
It also appears that the series will take a short break between Episode 7, which airs on March 20, 2022, and will return with Episode 8 on April 3, 2022. Similar to Power Book II, it appears that the break may signify a mid-season hiatus.
When will ‘Power Book IV: Force’ premiere on television?
For folks that are ready to watch Tommy’s life after Ghost unfold, you’re in for a real treat. Power Book IV: Force is set to hit the small screen on Feb. 6, 2022. According to the outlet, the show is set to air through fall into Spring 2022.
With the success of Power Book II and Power Book III, it’s likely that Tommy will be a permanent fixture on our screens with this spinoff.
Catch the season premiere of Power Book IV: Force on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. on Starz.