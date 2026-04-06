Prediction Markets Increasingly Back Donald Trump's Removal After Iran Comments The president’s recent comments on the Iran war have received widespread bipartisan scrutiny. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 6 2026, 5:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Prediction markets are betting on Donald Trump's removal

Prediction markets have been steadily leaning toward the possibility of President Donald Trump being removed from office. Provisions for such a removal exist courtesy of the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution. These predictions have gained momentum in the wake of remarks that President Trump has made regarding the ongoing war in Iran.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump

President Trump has taken to openly threatening civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power supplies, if Iran does not decide to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The strait was closed following a joint operation by Israel and the United States against Iran, in a bid to deter the latter from producing a nuclear arsenal.

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President Trump’s Administration Kept Shifting The Goal Post

Previously, President Trump and his administration had stated that the reason for the assault on the Middle Eastern country was to install a regime that would be pro-United States. However, after cycling through multiple reasons, the administration has established that the primary reason for the attack on Iran was to prevent the country from getting their hands on nuclear weapons.

Source: MEGA Protesters call for an end to the war in Iran.

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The president’s recent comments on the Iran war have received widespread bipartisan scrutiny, with certain voices in the government calling his statements unhinged. Prediction markets leaning towards the president's removal do not necessarily mean that it would happen, but it does affect the mood of supporters and investors, who might believe that the odds are against them if they invest in President Trump and his allies.

Effects of the Iran War on Americans

President Trump has seen his rating plummet drastically during his second term, given that a number of his decisions have raised questions and caused a lot of unintended damage to the issues on which he ran his campaign. The Trump-Vance ticket ran on peace and affordability, both of which have taken a massive hit after the United States-Israel attack on Iran.

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With a ground invasion on the Middle Eastern country likely brewing, it makes sense that sentiments in the prediction market are echoing the resentment of the American people.

56% of Americans think the Iran War will have a negative impact on their personal financial situation, per a Reuters poll.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/wnehwxQ22z — AF Post (@AFpost) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@AFpost An X post highlighting a survey on what Americans feel about the Iran war.

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The war in Iran has also caused gas prices to skyrocket, with Americans already facing prices to the tune of $4 a gallon. While this is not as high as the 2022 prices, the upward rise has already affected how people are commuting, with Americans being forced to choose public transport over private vehicles.