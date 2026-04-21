President Donald Trump Uses Questionable Online Polls to Prove His Popularity; Report As criticism mounts over the economy and foreign policy, Donald Trump has turned to supportive online polls to project confidence, even as recent surveys show declining approval and increasing public dissatisfaction. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 21 2026, 7:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump

In a desperate attempt to save face and prove his popularity, Donald Trump has begun sharing screenshots of polls from social media accounts that support the Trump administration. Amid growing concern over the ongoing conflict with Iran, spiraling gas prices, and immigration policies, the President shared a screen grab from an X account named America First Now that claims “Donald Trump is crushing it!”

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Recent polls and reports, however, tell a completely different story. Americans are visibly concerned about how POTUS has been dealing with the issues at hand and working toward keeping the economy afloat. Donald Trump is not ready to accept the criticism.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump seems to be headed towards a devastating midterm elections.

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Donald Trump has repeatedly changed his rhetoric regarding the high gas prices. In a recent Fox News interview, Trump claimed that gas and oil prices “might not even drop at all before the November midterm elections.” He said, “It could be [lower], or the same, or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same.”​ He sang a different tune just days later and said, “Gasoline is coming down very soon and very big.” “I think they’ll be much lower before midterm. Much lower,” he added.

Donald Trump Takes to truth Social with Selective Positive Poll Results

According to the new NBC News Decision Desk Poll, 37% of adults approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 63% disapprove, 50% of whom said they strongly disapprove of him. Additionally, two-thirds of all Americans surveyed think that he is misguiding the country.

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GOP support for the president has significantly dropped compared to the last Decision Desk poll conducted in late January and early February. The new poll suggests that 83% of Republicans give Trump a positive approval rating, a four percentage point dip from the last survey. And Republicans who say they strongly approve of Trump’s job performance have also dropped by 6 points, from 58% to 52%.

Democrats are in panic mode after DEVASTATING new poll finds Americans trust the Republican Party on the ECONOMY and INFLATION by +6 points, tariffs by +2 points, immigration by +11 points and border security by +28 points.



Donald Trump is crushing it! 🇺🇸🇺🇸



Simple poll. Please… pic.twitter.com/IK29ko6KGQ — America First Now 🇺🇸 (@AmericaFirsst) April 18, 2026 Source: X X account claims Trump is doing a great job SOURCE: X/@AMERICAFIRST

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However, Donald Trump is not ready for that conversation. In the original post, the Trump-leaning X account claims that Americans completely trust the Republican Party. “Democrats are in panic mode after a devastating new poll finds Americans trust the Republican Party on the ECONOMY and INFLATION by +6 points, tariffs by +2 points, immigration by +11 points, and border security by +28 points,” it added.

“Donald Trump is crushing it! Simple poll. Please be honest! As of today, how much do you still trust and support this man? A. 100% B. 50% C. 25% D. 0%.” As evidence, the account cites data from a months-old Wall Street Journal poll, selectively highlighting the most favorable numbers and ignoring the unfavorable ones. The poster completely misinterprets the original satirical headline in the news piece, which was “It’s Trump’s Economy, and Voters Are Unhappy With It.”

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Even though the account claims to be based in the U.S., an advisory notice in its account information section suggests that the profile owner may “have used a proxy—such as a VPN” to change the location of their profile.

🚨 Donald Trump is currently crashing out on Truth Social over his failed war in Iran and cratering approval ratings that continue to reach record lows pic.twitter.com/XIhkfhIX6o — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 20, 2026 Source: X Donald Trump has a meltdown on Truth Social SOURCE: X/@REALLYAMERICAN1

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The president also shared the results of a survey by John McLaughlin, who has been described as “Trump’s most trusted pollster,” along with his brother. He has acted as an adviser to Trump for more than a decade, including on his presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024. He also had close ties with Trump in 2011 and helped him during the 2012 election.