Why Are the Hikers Being Hunted in 'Prey'? The Shocking Ending Explained (SPOILERS)

While the bachelor party on The Hangover goes wrong because the attendees get a bit too intoxicated, the one in Prey goes off the rails because the men are being hunted for unknown reasons.

The German-language Netflix thriller (which is also dubbed in English) dropped on the streamer on Sept. 10. It follows groom-to-be Roman (David Cross), his brother, Albert (Hanno Koffler), and their friends, Stefan (Klaus Steinbacher), Peter (Robert Finster), and Vincent (Yung Ngo), as they embark on a hiking trip to celebrate the first man's impending nuptials.

As they attempt to hide from their attackers, they try to figure out who could be trying to harm them. Prey concludes with a shocking ending, the details of which are explained below.

When the group hears a set of gunshots go off, they assume that it's related to a nearby hunting excursion. However, they soon find out that they are actually the prey.

The 'Prey' ending explained — who is hunting the men during Roman's bachelor weekend?

Unfortunately for the five men attending Roman's bachelor party, the violent attacks against them are simply just a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. After Vincent is shot in the arm and another gunshot goes off, the group realizes that they are being targeted. As they attempt to get away, they locate a woman named Eva (Maria Ehrich) standing near the edge of a river.

Article continues below advertisement

They try to ask her for help with directions, but she then picks up a gun and she fatally shoots Stefan. It becomes clear to the others that she is the one who is after them, and she later kills Vincent and a shopkeeper as well. The three survivors (Peter, Roman, and Albert) decide to stick together. Though Albert sustains an ankle injury and Peter thinks he should be left behind, Roman refuses to leave his brother.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Roman finds Eva's property, and he investigates the exterior before going inside her home. He sees a grave for a young girl named Anne, and he finds out that she is Eva's late daughter. While inside the residence, Roman sees a video of a drunk hunter who had accidentally killed Anne. Eva is so devastated by the loss that she is targeting those who remind her of her daughter's killer. Roman's bachelor party group is victimized by chance.

The grieving mother next kills Peter, who has attempted to leave the brothers behind to save himself. Only Albert and Roman remain. Roman looks at Albert's phone, and he finds out that his brother has been having a secret affair with his fiancée, Lisa (Livia Matthes). He leaves Albert, who now is seriously injured after getting shot in the shoulder. He ends up confronting Eva. Roman manages to get her gun away, but he throws it off the side of a cliff. Eva then ends up completing suicide.

Article continues below advertisement