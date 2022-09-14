Why Can't Prince Harry Wear His Military Dress Uniform to the Queen's Funeral?

This decision came after Harry gave a nod to his late grandmother's role as commander-in-chief, in his tribute to her. "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry shared.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,' via Harpers Bazaar.