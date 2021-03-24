How Much Will Prince Harry Make With BetterUp? You Might Be Surprised

BetterUp's About Page gives some insight into the startup's purpose. BetterUp has been around since 2013, and its mission includes "[C]lass coaching, AI technology, and behavioral science experts to deliver change at scale — improving individual resilience, adaptability, and effectiveness. The results? People living more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion."

According to The Independent, the company was valued at $1.73 billion as of February 2021. Prince Harry wrote a joint blog post on BetterUp's website to illustrate why he accepted the job. "As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence."

Harry also says in the blog post that he had been working with a BetterUp coach himself and seeks to not only raise awareness of mental health but also expand BetterUp's community and add to their variety of online tools.

While reports have declined to include Prince Harry's salary, The Independent suggests BetterUp coaches make an average salary of between $68,000-$88,000 per year.