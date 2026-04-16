Prince Harry Says Royal Life Hurt Princess Diana as Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Megan Markle, on the other hand, just cannot win with the internet. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 16 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have remained in the public spotlight amid ongoing developments in their personal and professional lives as they navigate their place in Hollywood. Recently, Harry spoke about the impact of his mother, Princess Diana’s death, and how it shaped his perspective on his role as a working royal.

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Source: Mega Prince Harry arriving in court in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a tour of Australia, where Meghan Markle spoke about cyberbullying. She said she had been a victim of it for over a decade, describing herself as “the most trolled person in the world.”

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Prince Harry Did Not Want To Be A Working Royal

Prince Harry said he had little interest in becoming a working royal following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, shortly before his 13th birthday. He said the experience shaped his outlook on royal duties, adding that his discomfort with the role grew over time. He said, “After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role wherever this is headed. I don’t like it.’”

Source: Getty Images Prince Harry speaking during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 on Oct. 10, 2023

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However, Prince Harry said he later had a moment of clarity, realizing that his position also gave him an opportunity to make a difference. He said, “It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually, I realized – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?”

Megan Markle’s ‘most trolled’ Comment Has Been Drawing Some Criticism Online

On the same day, while delivering a talk on cyberbullying, Meghan Markle took a personal approach while addressing students at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne. She told the audience that she had experienced sustained online abuse for nearly a decade, saying, “For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.”

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Meghan tells fans she’s bullied online every day and is the most trolled person in the world – 10 years later



And Harry tells Australians he didn't want to be a royal



Meghan Markle has posted that she’s still being bullied and trolled online every single day, a decade after… pic.twitter.com/NVGy2SVecD — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) April 16, 2026 Source: @GriftReport Users on X have vocalized their sentiments about Markle and Prince Harry, who seem to be talking about how tough they had it as members of the British Royal family.